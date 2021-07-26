IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV opened at $1.63 on Friday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.