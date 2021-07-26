IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.
Shares of IMV opened at $1.63 on Friday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMV by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.
About IMV
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
