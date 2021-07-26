Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Incyte by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $79.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

