Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independence by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independence by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independence by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of IHC opened at $44.35 on Monday. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.