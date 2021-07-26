Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

