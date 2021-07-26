InMode (INMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect InMode to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY21 guidance at $2.60-2.75 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $111.83 on Monday. InMode has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $113.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

