INmune Bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 799% compared to the average daily volume of 318 call options.

INmune Bio stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,710. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other INmune Bio news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 over the last ninety days. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

