InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $151,419.46 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00376138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002666 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.01224005 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,603,616 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

