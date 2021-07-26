Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys 69 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 69 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robin Watson purchased 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 209.30 ($2.73) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

