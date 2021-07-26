Insider Buying: S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

