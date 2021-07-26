Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $174,096.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ATH opened at $65.22 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Athene by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Athene by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

