Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $174,096.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ATH opened at $65.22 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Athene by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Athene by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
