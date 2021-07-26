Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $2,003,313.28 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,464.33.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.