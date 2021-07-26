Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $4,025,000.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.