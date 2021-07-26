Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $305,095.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $198,143.82.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

