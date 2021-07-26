Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.

On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.

TNET opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

