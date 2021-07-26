Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $32,722.75.
- On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $399,400.00.
TNET opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
