Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Insmed stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insmed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

