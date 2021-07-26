Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Insperity worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Insperity by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE NSP opened at $93.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,658 shares of company stock worth $4,623,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.