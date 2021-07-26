InsurAce (INSUR) Price Up 8.8% This Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00115235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00133249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,455.51 or 1.00235507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00829925 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.