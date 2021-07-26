Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$2.45 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

TSE:IFC opened at C$168.60 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$131.94 and a 1 year high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$196.00 price target on Intact Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

