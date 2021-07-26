Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

INTA stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.