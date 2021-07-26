Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.86 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.48.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $33.26.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

