Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.85 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.