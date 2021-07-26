Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

INTC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

