Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

