Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $528.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

