Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.68. 16,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.48. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.35 and a 12 month high of $532.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

