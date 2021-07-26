Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Decreased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

Shares of ISRG traded down $20.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $955.48. 3,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,631. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $987.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $25,968,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

