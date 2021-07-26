Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.12. 142,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,181. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Get US Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,413,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for US Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.