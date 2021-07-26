Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aerojet Rocketdyne Call Options (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,547% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.
Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,232. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
