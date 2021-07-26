iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

