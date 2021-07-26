ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $8.80 on Monday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

