ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $8.80 on Monday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

