Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Shares of ISBA opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. As a group, analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.