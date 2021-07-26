iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Holdings Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 646,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $44.52 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.33.

