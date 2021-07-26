iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $881,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $39.17. 23,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

