iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,315. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

