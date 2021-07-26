iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.90 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

