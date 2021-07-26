J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $15.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price objective on J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

JSAIY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. 10,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

