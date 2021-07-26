Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.47. 614,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,548. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.