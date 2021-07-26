Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 93,845 NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.79% of NewHold Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $8,998,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $7,508,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $5,918,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment in the first quarter worth $4,412,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NewHold Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NHIC stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

NewHold Investment Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

