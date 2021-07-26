Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.70 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

