Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 92,530 KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KINZ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.89 on Monday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.