Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596,197 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.22 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

