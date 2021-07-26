Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 109.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $863,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,178,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,864,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

