Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 698,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,763. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

