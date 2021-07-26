Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.