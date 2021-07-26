Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,518 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $911.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

