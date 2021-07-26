Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 213 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

