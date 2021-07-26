Jarvis+ Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $735,243.07 and $309,733.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

