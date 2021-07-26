Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Diana Shipping Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.