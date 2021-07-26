Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unilever PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank raised its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

